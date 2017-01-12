Rome

Some 600,000 construction jobs lost since 2008-ANCE

Only sector to see employment drop in 1st 9 months of 2016

Rome, January 12 - Construction association ANCE said in a report on Thursday that Italy's building industry has lost around 600,000 jobs since the start of the economic crisis in 2008. It added that the Italian construction sector was the only one to see employment levels drop in the first nine months of 2016, with a fall of 4.9%.

