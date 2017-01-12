Some 600,000 construction jobs lost since 2008-ANCE

Rome
12/01/2017
Rome, January 12 - Construction association ANCE said in a report on Thursday that Italy's building industry has lost around 600,000 jobs since the start of the economic crisis in 2008. It added that the Italian construction sector was the only one to see employment levels drop in the first nine months of 2016, with a fall of 4.9%.
