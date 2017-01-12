Replicate Libya-Italy migrant deal- EU presidency

Valletta

Valletta, January 12 - Malta, the duty president of the European Union, said the deal recently signed by Italy and Libya on controlling the flux of asylum seekers trying to reach Europe should be built on. "I think that the agreement prepared by the Libyan government and by the Italian one should be taken to the European level," Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told reporters. "The Italian government must be helped. It is necessary to offer the Libyan government a financial package and logistical aid".

