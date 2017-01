Mediaset takes stake in Studio71 with ProSiebenSat and Tf1

Milan, January 12 - Mediaset is taking an initial 5.5% stake in ProSieben's multi-channel network Studio71, the main video platform after YouTube, the Italian company said in a statement on Thursday. France's TF1 will hold a 6.1% stake in the broadcaster. The deal values Studio71 at about 400 million euros, Mediaset said. The French and Italian media companies have made a combined investment worth some 50 million euros in Studio71.