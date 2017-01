Additional loan loss provisions worth 8.1 bn at UniCredit

Milan, January 12 - The improvement in the asset quality of UniCredit Bank "will entail additional loan loss provisions of 8.1 billion euros, to be booked in the fourth quarter of 2016", the bank announced in a statement released Thursday after requests from stock-market watchdog CONSOB. The statement said that the additional loan loss provision is related to a new approach on non-performing exposure (NPE) management as part of its Strategic Plan.