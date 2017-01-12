Rome

Soccer: Holders Juve reach Italian Cup quarter-finals

Dybala, Mandzukic, Pjanic on target

Soccer: Holders Juve reach Italian Cup quarter-finals

Rome, January 12 - Holders Juventus beat Atalanta 3-2 on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. Paulo Dybala set the Serie A champions on their way with a thunderous volley from outside the box and then set up Mario Mandzukic to double the lead in the first half. Abdoulay Konko pulled one back for Atalanta after the break before Miralem Pjanic converted a penalty to restore Juve's two-goal cushion. Atalanta's 18-year-old Ivory Coast forward Emmanuel Latte Lath scored in the 81st minute to set up a tense finale but Juve hung on. Fiorentina are also in the last eight after Federico Bernardeschi scored a stoppage-time penalty to earn them a 1-0 win over Chievo Verona. The Florence side will take on Napoli, who beat Serie B side Spezia 3-1 on Tuesday, in the next round. Juventus will next the winner of Thursday's tie between AC Milan and Torino.

