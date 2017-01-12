Milan

Body of decapitated woman found in Brescia stairwell

Investigators have not ruled out suicide

Milan, January 12 - The body of a decapitated woman was found Thursday in the stairwell of a building in Piazza Vittoria in the northern city of Brescia. The victim, aged 56, has not been identified yet. Forensic experts at the scene are examining the woman's wounds to determine whether the victim could have been decapitated by hitting a railing in a fall. Investigators have not ruled out suicide.

