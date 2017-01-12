Industrial production up 0.7% in November on October

Rome
12/01/2017
Rome, January 12 - Italian industrial production rose by 0.7% in November with respect to October and was 3.2% up compared to the same month in 2015, according to seasonally adjusted data released by ISTAT on Thursday. The national statistics agency said that production was up by 1.3% in the January-November period compared to the same 11 months in 2015.
