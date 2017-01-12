UBI offers 1 euro for 3 good banks

Milan
12/01/2017
Milan, January 12 - UBI Banca said Thursday that it has made a binding offer valid until January 18 to pay one euro to the National Resolution Fund for three of the four good banks set up in a rescue of the lenders in 2015. It said it would launch a capital increase of 400 million euros as part of the operation to take over Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti.
