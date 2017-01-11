Rome

Stirpe hails Constitutional Court ruling on Art. 18

Deputy president Confindustria for employment calls for talks

Stirpe hails Constitutional Court ruling on Art. 18

Rome, January 11 - The vice-president of Confindustria employers' association, Maurizio Stirpe, on Wednesday welcomed a Constitutional Court ruling against a petition presented by Italy's biggest trade-union confederation CGIL to abolish changes to Article 18 of the Workers' Statute. He also called for mediation ahead of two labor-market referendums on vouchers for occasional work and contract responsibilities after the Constitutional Court approved them, saying there was space "to go in this direction".

