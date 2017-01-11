L'Unità editor Staino appeals to Renzi

Rome
11/01/2017
Rome, January 11 - Sergio Staino, veteran cartoonist and fairly new editor of Democratic Party (PD) daily l'Unità, on Wednesday appealed to PD leader and former premier Matteo Renzi to step in and try to halt mass sackings at the lossmaking former Communist newspaper. "He's seen everyone under the sun...he might find time to schedule a meeting with me," said Staino, who lamented an alleged willful denial of the historic daily's problems. "They wouldn't even let our sellers into the Leopolda", he said, referring to Renzi's annual brainstorming event in the ex-premier's native Florence. The PD has a minority stake in l'Unita', once the organ of the mighty Italian Communist Party (PCI).
