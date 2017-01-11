Rome

CGIL leader expresses satisfaction for Court ruling

'Employment on the agenda for the first time in years'

CGIL leader expresses satisfaction for Court ruling

Rome, January 11 - The leader of Italy's biggest trade-union confederation CGIL, Susanna Camusso, on Wednesday said she was "satisfied" with a Constitutional Court ruling on a CGIL petition. "It is the first time after many years that we are once again talking about employment", she also told State broadcaster Rai3's program #cartabianca. Camusso expressed satisfaction when she was asked whether she was more satisfied or disappointed by the fact that the Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled against a key petition to abolish controversial changes to Article 18, although it approved referendum questions on worker vouchers and on contract responsibilities. The CGIL hailed a vote to abolish vouchers, calling them the "worst frontier of job insecurity", while stressing that the referendum question could be avoided through "a legislative solution". The Constitutional Court ruled that the petition to hold a referendum to abolish changes to Article 18 of the Workers Statute in the recent Jobs Act labor reform was inadmissible. The CGIL trade union had presented the petition in a bid to have the limits on dismissals without just cause reinstated.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Ylenia continua a difendere il fidanzato

Ylenia continua a difendere il fidanzato

Operazione Buena Venturaecco i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione Buena Ventura
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Tentato femminicidio, aspetti contrastanti

Tentato femminicidio, aspetti contrastanti

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive