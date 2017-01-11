Rome

Parliament fails to elect Constitutional Court judge (3)

No one reaches quorum

Parliament fails to elect Constitutional Court judge (3)

Rome, January 11 - A joint session of parliament on Wednesday failed to elect a Constitutional Court judge, political sources tod ANSA, saying no candidate had reached the two-third threshold required. Parliament often fails to agree on the top justices, whose election usually requires very many sessions. Some 558 MPs took part in the vote while the quorum required was 634. Most votes, 52, went to centrist candidate Gaetano Piepoli, followed by anti-establishment 5-Star Movement candidate Felice Besostri with a few votes less. There were 305 blank ballots, 23 spoiled ballots and 54 wasted ballots.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Ylenia continua a difendere il fidanzato

Ylenia continua a difendere il fidanzato

Operazione Buena Venturaecco i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione Buena Ventura
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Tentato femminicidio, aspetti contrastanti

Tentato femminicidio, aspetti contrastanti

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive