Parliament fails to elect Constitutional Court judge (3)

Rome, January 11 - A joint session of parliament on Wednesday failed to elect a Constitutional Court judge, political sources tod ANSA, saying no candidate had reached the two-third threshold required. Parliament often fails to agree on the top justices, whose election usually requires very many sessions. Some 558 MPs took part in the vote while the quorum required was 634. Most votes, 52, went to centrist candidate Gaetano Piepoli, followed by anti-establishment 5-Star Movement candidate Felice Besostri with a few votes less. There were 305 blank ballots, 23 spoiled ballots and 54 wasted ballots.