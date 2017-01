Milan bourse closes 0.32% up (3)

Milan, January 11 - The Milan bourse closed 0.32% up Wednesday with the bellwether FTSE-MIB index rising to 19,486 points. Mediaset closed almost 6% up on rumours Vivendi chief Vincent Bolloré is set to offer a share swap, while Tod's gained more than 7%. London closed 0.21% up, Frankfurt 0.54% up and Paris 0.01% up.