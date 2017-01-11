Classic staples with a twist rule at Pitti Uomo

Florence, January 11 - Classic staples with a twist dominate fall-winter 2017 menswear collections at the 91st edition of Italy's leading international trade fair Pitti Uomo running through Friday in Florence. A new take on tailoring is shaking up laid-back menswear must-haves ranging from military coats to blazers among the 1,220 brands, including 540 from abroad, debuting their collections at the city's Fortezza da Basso. The focus of many labels is on outerwear with a wide variety of fabrics, fits and patterns to lend new functionality and pizzazz to wardrobe essentials. Jackets come in all shapes and forms, including single and double-breasted versions, shirt-like and shawl-collared silhouettes. Marche tailor Lardini has embraced a soft fit with unstructured blazers in cashmere, cashmere and silk and yak wool fabrics. Waterproof travel jackets are a must next fall. The brand Lab. Pal Zileri is debuting a three-in-one model with padded lining and an internal vest, both of which can be detached to adapt the jacket to different temperatures and needs. Overcoats come in both slim and oversized silhouettes. Label Paltò is presenting a 'Marcello' coat with raglan sleeves and an ample fit dedicated to movie icon Marcello Mastroianni on the 20th anniversary of his death. And while outerwear designs are overall classic with a nod at functionality, the knitwear peeking under jackets and coats makes a bold statement across a number of brands that have experimented with fabrics and patterns ranging from 3D glencheck to stripes. The 1980s rock at Annapurina with pops of color and motifs with animals and mountain landscapes on sweaters. Altea is presenting a knit double-breasted vest. Thomas Mason is playing the contrast between classic tailoring and sportswear with knitted vests and cardigans. Indeed sportswear gives street-style vibes to a number of collections. Jogging pants in jersey and wool with colored details are a must for fashion-savvy men next fall. Luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli is debuting a deluxe sporty look with an unstructured one-and-a-half-breasted flannel jacket with gold buttons, styled over a cashmere turtleneck in an argyle pattern. Cotton and velvet pants are in a 'leisure fit'. Florence's Sevenbell group, Italy's first denim producer since 1949, is launching a capsule collection of sartorial-style jeans with a funky twist designed by Roy Roger's and Liverano&Liverano.