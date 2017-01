Florence prosecutor seeking 27 yrs for Schettino

Florence, January 11 - The Florence prosecutor-general is set to ask Italy's highest appeals court to raise Francesco Schettino's sentence for the 2012 shipwreck of the Costa Concordia from 16 to 27 years, judicial sources said Wednesday. The Cassation Court is set to start hearing the case on April 20, when Schettino will appeal against his conviction for the manslaughter of 32 people. Schettino says the Florence appeals court last May ignored mistakes made by the helmsman and other officers.