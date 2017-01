Jobs Act ruling 'not victory or defeat' - Poletti

Rome, January 11 - The Constitutional Court's No to a referendum on restoring Article 18 of the 1970 Workers' Statute on reinstating unfairly sacked workers was neither a victory for the government nor a defeat for the CGIL union, Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti said Wednesday. "We didn't have a contest with anyone," he said, adding that he was "satisfied from a personal standpoint" because the Jobs Act labour reform "is a good law for our country".