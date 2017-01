Gentiloni post-op progress 'optimal' (2)

Rome, January 11 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni is showing "optimal clinical progress" after having a stent put in to open a blocked distal artery yesterday, an operation which was a "complete success", a bulletin from Rome's Gemelli Hospital said Wednesday. The stent was inserted by Prof. Filippo Crea, head of the cardiovascular science department, and his team. Gentiloni felt slightly ill while flying back from Paris to Rome Tuesday. He is expected to be laid up for a few days.