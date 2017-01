St Peter's McDonald's to feed homeless

Rome, January 11 - The McDonald's outside St Peter's Square is to distribute more than 1,000 free meals to local homeless in an initiative involving the Medicina Solidale charity and the Apostolic Almoner, sources said Wednesday. The charity said "the distribution will be made, thanks to the collaboration of the Apostolic Almoner's Office, every Monday from 13:00 in the St Peter's area and Via della Conciliazione where many homeless people live." The initiative is to start next Monday, it said.