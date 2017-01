Bolloré may be heard after Ben Ammar (2)

Milan, January 11 - Milan prosecutors may soon summon Vivendi chief Vivent Bolloré on the French media giant's bid for Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset group, sources said after the mediator of the failed Mediaset Premium deal, Tarak Ben Ammar, a board member of Vivendi and Telecom, was questioned for five hours yesterday. Prosecutors are investigating Mediaset's complaint that Vivendi, which has become Mediaset's second-biggest shareholder, manipulated the market. Mediaset is controlled by former three-time premier and media magnate Berlusconi and headed by his elder son Pier Silvio Berlusconi.