Cold and snow forecast for next 10 days

Rome, January 11 - The sub-freezing temperatures and snow that have gripped Italy for a week are expected to last another 10 days due to a low-pressure area coming from northern Europe, 3bmeteo.com meteorologist Edoardo Ferrara said on Wednesday. Ferrara forecast rain, high winds and snow at a low altitude with temperatures expected to remain below the seasonal average across Italy over that period. Higher temperatures are only expected on Thursday and will drop again Friday, when storms and snow are expected, especially in the Center and South, said Ferrara.