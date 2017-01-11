Rome

MEP Affronte quits M5S

Grillo says he must pay fine

MEP Affronte quits M5S

Rome, January 11 - MEP Marco Affronte on Wednesday quit the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement (M5S) and joined the Green caucus, prompting M5S leader Beppe Grillo to say he must quit the European Parliament and pay a 250,000-euro fine under the movement's ethical code. M5S MEP Daniela Aiuto also asked to join the Greens but later changed her mind while another lawmaker with the movement, Marco Zanni, could reportedly join the ENF group, which includes the anti-immigrant Northern League and conservative Forza Italia Party. On Tuesday, Grillo decided to stay in the euroskeptic EFDD caucus in the European Parliament after a deal to join the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) fell apart a day earlier.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Operazione Buena Venturaecco i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione Buena Ventura
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Tentato femminicidio, aspetti contrastanti

Tentato femminicidio, aspetti contrastanti

di Rosario Pasciuto

La chiesa voluta da Natuzza Evolo sarà aperta al culto

La chiesa voluta da Natuzza Evolo sarà aperta al culto

di Vincenzo Varone

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive