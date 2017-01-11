MEP Affronte quits M5S

Rome, January 11 - MEP Marco Affronte on Wednesday quit the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement (M5S) and joined the Green caucus, prompting M5S leader Beppe Grillo to say he must quit the European Parliament and pay a 250,000-euro fine under the movement's ethical code. M5S MEP Daniela Aiuto also asked to join the Greens but later changed her mind while another lawmaker with the movement, Marco Zanni, could reportedly join the ENF group, which includes the anti-immigrant Northern League and conservative Forza Italia Party. On Tuesday, Grillo decided to stay in the euroskeptic EFDD caucus in the European Parliament after a deal to join the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) fell apart a day earlier.