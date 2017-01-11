Rome

Pantheon entry fee mooted

Rome, January 11 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini on Wednesday mooted the introduction of an entry fee for Rome's iconic Pantheon by the end of the current legislative term in February 2018. He said the fee would be low. The minister stressed that seven million people visit Emperor Augustus' temple to all the Roman gods every year and it had high running costs. The Pantheon is one of the few ancient Roman sites where entry is currently free.

