Nola mayor organizes sit-in over hospital controversy

Nola (Naples), January 11 - The mayor of Nola, near Naples, Geremia Brancardi, on Wednesday organized a sit-in to express solidarity with doctors at the local Santa Maria della Pietà hospital after a controversy emerged over patients being treated on the floor due to a lack of beds and stretchers. The demonstration was attended by about 50 people including other mayors from the area around Nola, health professionals who work at the hospital and local administrators including the vice-president of the regional council of Campania, Ermanno Russo, to protest against the suspension on Monday of three doctors by the local ASL health authority over the incident. The suspended doctors are hospital health director, Andreo De Stefano, the head of the emergency ward, Andrea Manzi, and the head of emergency medicine, Felice Avella - pending the result of an internal inquiry into the case. One of the nurses who was working on Saturday night, when a picture taken by a patient and posted onto Facebook showed patients were being treated on the floor, said she was "proud" of working under such conditions. "I am proud I did it" because the people shown in the picture "are now fine and they could go back home", the nurse, Emilia Squillante, told ANSA. "We didn't have any stretchers left and putting people on the floor was the only thing we could do". "The woman we treated realized it was an emergency and thanked us before she left", added the nurse of the patient whose picture went viral, prompting several comments by people who claimed they were treated under similar conditions at the hospital. The picture published on Facebook showed two patients lying on blankets on the floor as a doctor treated one of them, kneeling down and with his jacket on as the heating was reportedly not working properly during the weekend. Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin on Tuesday and Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca on Wednesday said organizational problems were to blame and not doctors at the hospital.