SI motion on voucher referendum slated for Jan 23 (2)

Rome, January 11 - A motion from the Italian Left (SI) party committing the government to act on two labour-market referendums approved by the Constitutional Court has been slated for January 23, sources said Wednesday. One referendum aims to curb the use of widely abused vouchers for occasional work and the other concerns the shared responsibility of parties to contracts. The top court OK'd the two referendums while nixing a third, on restoring reinstatement rights for unfairly dismissed workers, rather than them just getting financial compensation for being sacked. That right had been enshrined in Article 18 of the 1970 Workers' Statute, a totemic article abrogated by the flagship Jobs Act labour-market reform of the government of former premier Matteo Renzi.