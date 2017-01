European leaders send wishes to Gentiloni

Rome, January 11 - European leaders sent their best wishes for a speedy recovery to Paolo Gentiloni after the Italian premier fell ill and had angioplasty Wednesday, sources said. Gentiloni will have to stay in hospital for a couple of days, they said, for routine post-op checks. A scheduled meeting with Teresa May in London Thursday has been put off. Gentiloni should be back in the saddle next week to meet Angela Merkel in Berlin and later visit Madrid and Lisbon.