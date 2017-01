Maria Francesca Occhionero 'doesn't know how to use PC'

Rome, January 11 - The sister of a nuclear engineer accused with her brother of spying on VIPs including ex-premier Matteo Renzi and Euroepan Central Bank President Mario Draghi doesn't even know how to use the PC, her lawyers said Wednesday. The attorney, Roberto Bottacchiari said Francesca Maria Occhionero was not aware of the activities of her brother. "She certainly knew he was linked to freemasonry but that was well-known. In any case she knew nothing about this alleged activity of cyberspying alleged by prosecutors".