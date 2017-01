Grillo says Affronte must quit, pay 250,000 euros (2)

Rome, January 11 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo said former M5S MEP Marco Affronte must quit the European Parliament after joining the Green caucus, and pay a 250,000-euro fine "that we'll use to help the quake survivors in Marche and Umbria". Grillo said the financial sanction was envisaged by the 5-Star Movement candidates' ethical code, which Affronte and all the other M5S MEPs had signed.