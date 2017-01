Girl, 4, dies of suspected meningitis (3)

Bari, January 11 - A four-year-old girl died of suspected meningitis in Bari's Giovanni XXIII children's hospital Wednesday, sources said. The girl was admitted to Barletta hospital after suffering from a high fever for days, sources said, and then transferred to the Bari facility when her condition worsened. Tests are going ahead to establish if the death was due to the meningitis virus, and which kind. Italy is experiencing a rash of meningitis deaths but authorities have said there is no cause for alarm.