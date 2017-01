De Filippi to co-host Sanremo (3)

Rome, January 10 - Reality talent show queen Maria De Filippi is to co-host the Sanremo Song Festival. De Filippi appeared Wednesday for a press conference alongside host Carlo Conti who quipped "she's evidently thought better of it". Conti said De Filippi would "work for free". Among the acts Conti announced were Tiziano Ferro, Giorgia, Mika, Ricky Martin and Rag'n'Bone Man with their hit Human. This year's song fest, one of the major Italian TV events of the year, runs from February 7 to 11.