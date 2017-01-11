Cyber security protection 'inadequate' says Soro (3)

Rome, January 11 - The head of Italy's privacy watchdog Antonello Soro said the country's cybersecurity protections were "inadequate" after a nuclear engineer and his sister were arrested Tuesday for hacking into the data of top figures including former premiers Matteo Renzi and Mario Monti and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. "The security provisions are inadequate and this case is just the tip of the iceberg," Soro said on Italian radio. Noting that cyber attacks had increased by 30%, Soro said "State infrastructures are at risk" and "the cyber-security system is seriously lagging". A lawyer representing Giulio Occhionero, the engineer at the centre of a case of alleged spying on politicians and other important Italian figures and institutions, said earlier his client had denied being involved in espionage. "My client denies having carried out activities of espionage. He had servers abroad for work," said lawyer Stefano Parretta as he entered Rome's Regina Coeli prison, where Occhionero is set to be questioned by a preliminary investigations judge (GIP) after being arrested along with his sister on Tuesday. "Today he will answer the GIP's questions. He has things to clarify. "This case is still yet to be settled and he denies having done anything wrong". Ex-premiers Renzi and Monti and ECB head Draghi are just some of the top figures allegedly spied on by the pair. The siblings allegedly stored the sensitive data on servers seized in the United States by the FBI, the sources said. They allegedly had a database containing 18,327 usernames, 1,793 of them accompanied by a password, and divided into 122 categories tagged 'Nick' indicating the target category (politics, business, etc.) or their initials, police said Tuesday. There were alleged two attempts to violate the email of Renzi, who quit as premier last month after his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum, in June 2016, according to the warrant for arrest of the Occhionero siblings. Computers used by people working for Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, President of the Pontifical Council for Culture, were compromised as part of the hacking too. The computers were allegedly hacked with a malware called 'Eyepyramid'. Also on Wednesday, Police Chief Franco Gabrielli decided to make changes at the head of Italy's postal police, with the current director, Roberto Di Legami, being switched to a new post. Among the reasons for the changes is the fact that the case of alleged spying was allegedly underrated, as top officials at the department of public security were not informed.