CGIL hits back at Boeri over vouchers (2)

Rome, January 11 - The pensioners arm of Italy's biggest trade-union confederation, the CGIL, on Wednesday accused Tito Boeri, the head of pensions and social security agency INPS, of "mud slinging" over the issue of work vouchers. In an interview publishing by La Repubblica on Wednesday, Boeri pointed out that unions use the 10-euro vouchers designed to pay people for occasional work. The CGIL has presented a petition to the Constitutional Court for a referendum on abolishing the vouchers to stop widespread abuse of the system. Critics say the vouchers are being given to people working long hours, sometimes the equivalent of steady jobs. Boeri said corrections to the system were needed but added that abolishing them would be mistaken and said he saw "hypocrisy" in the debate about them. He said that the CGIL invested 750,000 euros in vouchers last year and that the CISL union had used 1.5 million euros worth. Pensions union SPI-CGIL said it paid around 600 pensioners who did work for it all over Italy in this way, stressing that in this case it really was for occasional work. "Therefore, we don't understand the sense of this continued, inflamed media campaign that the INPS president today improperly took part in, the only aim of which is to sling mud at the union," it said.