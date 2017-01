CGIL hits back at Boeri over vouchers

Rome, January 11 - The pensions arm of Italy's biggest trade-union confederation, the CGIL, on Wednesday accused Tito Boeri, the head of pensions and social security agency INPS, of "mud slinging" over the issue of work vouchers. In an interview publishing by La Repubblica on Wednesday, Boeri pointed out that unions use the 10-euro vouchers designed to pay people for occasional work. The CGIL has presented a petition to the Constitutional Court for a referendum on abolishing the vouchers to stop widespread abuse of the system.