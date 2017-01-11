Vatican City

Pope warns against fraudsters selling tickers to audiences

Vatican City, January 11 - Pope Francis warned a crowd of thousands that access to his weekly general audience is free, adding that those who try to sell the tickets are criminals. "I have to tell you something that I'd prefer not to say, but I have to say it," the Pope began, explaining that tickets to the general audience are printed in six different languages that say they are free. "Be careful, this is free, you come here without paying because this is home to all and whoever tells you to pay - this is a crime ... that man or that woman is a criminal," he said to an applauding crowd.

