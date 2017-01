Koenig says not worried about MPS rescue (2)

Brussels, January 11 - Single Resolution Board President Elke Koenig said Wednesday that she was not concerned about the Italian government's recent rescue of troubled bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena via a "precautionary recapitalization". "I am not worried about the use of the precautionary recapitalization instrument in the Italian case," Koenig said. "We don't have doubts about the fact that the government, the (European) Commission and the bank are doing a good job. "The ECB's Single Resolution Board is closely following the major developments in Italy and in other member States. "2016 ended with a country under the spotlight. Precautionary recap is one of the instruments available".