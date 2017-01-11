Gentiloni has op after feeling ill on returning from Paris (3)

Rome, January 11 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni felt ill during his return from a visit to Paris on Tuesday and went to Rome's Gemelli hospital, where doctors decided a minor angioplasty operation was needed, ANSA sources said on Wednesday. The operation on a peripheric vessel was a complete success. Gentiloni is conscious and well, the sources said. The premier is in the cardiology intensive care unit at the hospital. The hospital has no plans at the moment to release a medical bulletin on the condition of Gentiloni, sources said. A top Italian cardiologist said Wednesday that a bout of flu or stress may have been the cause of the bad turn. Michele Gulizia, the head of the Italian association of hospital cardiologists, said angioplasty of peripheric vessels was a relatively simple procedure with a convalescence of around 48 hours. "Angioplasty is the widening via a balloon of an artery that suddenly has a total or partial obstruction," said the expert. "In this case we know that the operation regards the peripheric vessels, which can be cardiac or of the limbs. "Angioplasty is done while the patient is awake, the anesthetic is local. "Generally, one can return to work 48 hours after". Politicians from all sides of Italy's political spectrum wished Gentiloni a fast recovery on Wednesday.