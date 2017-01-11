Convalescence for angioplasty brief - expert

Rome, January 11 - A top Italian cardiologist said Wednesday that a bout of flu or stress may have been the cause of the bad turn that struck Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday and led to him having an angioplasty operation. Michele Gulizia, the head of the Italian association of hospital cardiologists, said angioplasty of peripheric vessels was a relatively simple procedure with a convalescence of around 48 hours. "Angioplasty is the widening via a balloon of an artery that suddenly has a total or partial obstruction," said the expert. "In this case we know that the operation regards the peripheric vessels, which can be cardiac or of the limbs. "Angioplasty is done while the patient is wake, the anesthetic is local. "Generally, one can return to work 48 hours after".