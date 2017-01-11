Rome

Convalescence for angioplasty brief - expert

Top cardiologist Gulizia says flu, stress possible causes

Convalescence for angioplasty brief - expert

Rome, January 11 - A top Italian cardiologist said Wednesday that a bout of flu or stress may have been the cause of the bad turn that struck Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday and led to him having an angioplasty operation. Michele Gulizia, the head of the Italian association of hospital cardiologists, said angioplasty of peripheric vessels was a relatively simple procedure with a convalescence of around 48 hours. "Angioplasty is the widening via a balloon of an artery that suddenly has a total or partial obstruction," said the expert. "In this case we know that the operation regards the peripheric vessels, which can be cardiac or of the limbs. "Angioplasty is done while the patient is wake, the anesthetic is local. "Generally, one can return to work 48 hours after".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Ritirata la patente al sindaco, positivo all'alcool test

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Operazione Buena Venturaecco i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione Buena Ventura
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Tentato femminicidio, aspetti contrastanti

Tentato femminicidio, aspetti contrastanti

di Rosario Pasciuto

La chiesa voluta da Natuzza Evolo sarà aperta al culto

La chiesa voluta da Natuzza Evolo sarà aperta al culto

di Vincenzo Varone

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive