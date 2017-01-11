Ferrara

Son and friend held over couple's murder

Move follows night of questioning

Ferrara, January 11 - Police took a 16-year-old and his friend into custody Wednesday in connection with the murder of the teen's father and mother, following a night of questioning by investigators in Comacchio and the Ferrara prosecutor's office. The bodies of Salvatore Vincelli, 59, and his wife, Nunzia Di Gianni, 45, were found in their home in Pontelangorino with head wounds and wrapped in plastic bags. Police took the boys into custody after discrepancies emerged in their stories. Investigators had already conducted searches to probe their initial suspicion that the crime had been committed by the teen and possibly an accomplice. The teen first alerted his aunt and then police to his parents' deaths, telling them in tears that he had found them dead. The night before the bodies were discovered, the teen had allegedly slept at the home of the friend who was taken into custody. The mother's body was found near the bed in the couple's home, while the father's body was found in the garage, where police said it had been dragged from the home.

