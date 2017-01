Gentiloni has op, felt ill while returning from Paris (2)

Rome, January 11 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni felt ill during his return from a visit to Paris on Tuesday and went to Rome's Gemelli hospital, where doctors decided a minor angioplasty operation was needed, ANSA sources said on Wednesday. The operation on a peripheric vessel was a complete success. Gentiloni is conscious and well, the sources said. The premier is in the cardiology intensive care unit at the hospital. The hospital has no plans at the moment to release a medical bulletin on the condition of Gentiloni, sources said.