Son and friend held over couple's murder

Ferrara, January 11 - Police took a 16-year-old and his friend into custody Wednesday in connection with the murder of the teen's father and mother, following a night of questioning by investigators in Comacchio and the Ferrara prosecutor's office. The bodies of Salvatore Vincelli, 59, and his wife, Nunzia Di Gianni, 45, were found in their home in Pontelangorino with head wounds and wrapped in plastic bags.