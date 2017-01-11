Ex throws acid in woman's face (2)

Rimini

Rimini, January 11 - A 28-year-old Rimini woman is in very serious condition in hospital and at risk of going blind following an acid attack on Tuesday by her ex-boyfriend, sources said on Wednesday. They took the man, a native of Cape Verde, into custody early Wednesday for questioning. Police said he was reported for abuse in August and was subsequently issued a formal warning. The crime is similar to one committed in April 2013, when Pesaro attorney Lucia Annibali was the victim of an acid attack at the hands of two men commissioned by her ex-boyfriend Luca Varani, an attorney in Rimini. Varani was sentenced to 20 years for attempted homicide and stalking. The attackers, both from Albania, were sentenced to 12 years each.

