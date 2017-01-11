Occhionero denies 'espionage' against politicians (2)

Rome, January 11 - A lawyer representing Giulio Occhionero, an engineer at the centre of a case of alleged spying on politicians and other important Italian figures and institutions, said his client had denied being involved in espionage. "My client denies having carried out activities of espionage. He had servers abroad for work," said lawyer Stefano Parretta as he entered Rome's Regina Coeli prison, where Occhionero is set to be questioned by a preliminary investigations judge (GIP) after being arrested along with his sister on Tuesday. "Today he will answer the GIP's questions. He has things to clarify. "This case is still yet to be settled and he denies having done anything wrong". Giulio Occhionero and his sister Francesca Maria were allegedly involved in a cyber-espionage ring that for years collected sensitive data on politicians, public institutions and administrations, professional studios and top entrepreneurs.