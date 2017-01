Postal police chief changed after VIP spying case

Rome, January 11 - Police Chief Franco Gabrielli has decided to make changes at the head of Italy's postal police, with the current director, Roberto Di Legami, being switched to a new post, sources said Wednesday. Among the reasons for the changes is the fact that a case of alleged spying on figures such as ex-premier Matteo Renzi and ECB chief Mario Draghi was allegedly underrated, as top officials at the department of public security were not informed.