Rome

Grillo says Verhofstadt 'bowed to establishment'

M5S leader says ALDE chair 'should be ashamed'

Grillo says Verhofstadt 'bowed to establishment'

Rome, January 10 - Leader of anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Beppe Grillo on Tuesday said Guy Verhofstadt, chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), is "small-minded" and "bowed to establishment pressure", in a post on his blog announcing the failure of a short-lived M5S deal to join ALDE. Grillo said Verhofstadt "should only be ashamed of himself". "With the ALDE accord failed, we have respected the will expressed online by applying the choice voted second-highest by those certified: remain in the EFDD group," Grillo said. EFDD leader Nigel Farage of Britain's UKIP party has set conditions on the M5S staying including pushing for a referendum on the euro and suspending the MEP who negotiated the deal with ALDE.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

Fermato il 24enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Fermato il 25enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Operazione Buena Venturaecco i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione Buena Ventura
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive