Libyan embassy hails reopening of Italian embassy in Tripoli

Rome
10/01/2017
Rome, January 10 - The Libyan embassy in Rome on Tuesday hailed the reopening of Italy's embassy in Tripoli. Ambassador Ahmed Safar told ANSA the move showed Italy's interest in stability at a time when Italy has joined the UN Security Council and is set to start leading the G7, and that the Mediterranean was a joint priority, regarding "common challenges for security". "Furthermore," Safar said, "the reopening of the embassy will be useful not only for bilateral relations but will also act as a catalyst for other countries which will want to reopen their missions" to Libya.
