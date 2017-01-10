New York

Alfano says 'hopeful' over new U.S. govt

World needs American government working for peace and security

Alfano says 'hopeful' over new U.S. govt

New York, January 10 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday he was "very hopeful over the start of the Trump administration in the United States". Speaking on his first Stateside visit, to take part in a meeting of the UN Security Council, Alfano said: "I'm not at all worried." He said "the world needs an American government working for peace and security". Stressing that he had been among those who had not voiced any judgment on US presidential candidates, Alfano said "American voters don't need advice from Italian ministers".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

La voleva morta. E le dà fuoco

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

Lui è in carcere, lei lo difende

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

I genitori si separano, 14enne s'impicca

Fermato il 24enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Fermato il 25enne che ha dato fuoco alla sua ex

Operazione Buena Venturaecco i nomi degli arrestati

Operazione Buena Ventura
ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive