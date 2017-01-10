Alfano says 'hopeful' over new U.S. govt

New York, January 10 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday he was "very hopeful over the start of the Trump administration in the United States". Speaking on his first Stateside visit, to take part in a meeting of the UN Security Council, Alfano said: "I'm not at all worried." He said "the world needs an American government working for peace and security". Stressing that he had been among those who had not voiced any judgment on US presidential candidates, Alfano said "American voters don't need advice from Italian ministers".