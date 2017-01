Attack on liberty says Alfano of spy ring (2)

New York, January 10 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Tuesday described a spy ring who snooped on politicians and other high-ranking figures as "an attack on liberty and privacy". He said "reflection is needed on an international level and cooperation between police forces, above all European, to combat a phenomenon that is not exactly new but is now manifesting itself in more modern forms". Alfano congratulated Italy's postal and telecoms police on busting the ring, which allegedly spied on ex-premiers Matteo Renzi and Mario Monti, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, and many others.