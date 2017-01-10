Rome

Trial asked for 8 in Navy fraud case (2)

Six people, two companies

Rome, January 10 - Rome prosecutors on Tuesday asked for six people and two companies to be sent to trial for allegedly defrauding the Italian Navy of seven million euros at Augusta in Sicily via a fictitious supply of 11 million litres of diesel fuel for the Victory 1 ship, which sank in 2003. The indictment was sought for: Massimo Perazza and Andrea D'Aloja, respectively heads of companies Global Chemical Broker srl and Abac Petroli; frigate captain Attilio Vecchi; navy soldiers Mario Leto and Sebastiano Distefano; navy soldier and fuel board testing commission member Salvatore Di Pasquale; as well as the companies Global Chemical Broker and Abac Petroli.

