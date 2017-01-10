Pope says Jesus' authority came from service

Rome
10/01/2017
Rome, January 10 - Pope Francis said in his homily Tuesday at morning Mass at St Martha's House that Jesus had authority because he served the people, cared about people and was consistent, as opposed to "doctors of law who considered themselves princes". The pontiff said the doctors of law taught with a clericalist authority, were detached from people, and didn't practice what they preached.
