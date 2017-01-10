Farage sets conditions for M5S to stay in EFDD (2)

Brussels, January 10 - UKIP founder Nigel Farage set conditions for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) to stay in his EFDD European Parliament caucus in a conference call with M5S leader Beppe Grillo and guru Davide Casaleggio Tuesday, sources said. These included the head of David Borrelli, who led talks that produced a short-lived M5S deal to join the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), as well as a renewed commitment to holding a referendum on the euro in Italy, the sources said. The M5S scrambled to stay in the Euroskeptic EFDD after the deal to join ALDE fell apart due to the opposition of half of ALDE's members.