Chi magazine says De Filippi to co-host Sanremo

Chi magazine says De Filippi to co-host Sanremo

Rome, January 10 - Italian weekly gossip magazine Chi announced Tuesday that its edition hitting newsstands Wednesday will feature a story confirming that Maria De Filippi will co-host this year's Sanremo Music Festival with festival host and artistic director Carlo Conti. The announcement, coming one day before a scheduled press conference by state broadcaster RAI, which will air the festival across five evenings from February 7-11, prompted a tweet by RAI's Sanremo consultant Giancarlo Leone: "The Maria De Filippi interview in Chi is fake". Chi editor Alfonso Signorini told ANSA he stands by the story. "We never talked about an interview (with De Filippi)," Signorini said. "I know how the game works - before the press conference, RAI wants strict confidentiality," he said. "If Conti, Leone and RAI are upset for the timing with which I scooped tomorrow's conference, I remind them that I'm a magazine editor and I'm paid to do my job and sell my product. If I hadn't done it, I wouldn't be a good editor".

